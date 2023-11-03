Contributed

LifeCenter Organ Donor Network’s (LifeCenter) 22nd annual Community Breakfast on November 16, is the organization’s0 most mission-centric event of the year, as it honors, celebrates, and remembers individuals impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation. Join Life Center members at the Cintas Center’s Schiff Family Conference Center from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a special morning of moving testimonials, awards recognition, and the unveiling of our 2024 LifeCenter Celebrate Life Calendar.

Eventbrite tickets are $30 for an adult and $10 for children under 18. Your support helps LifeCenter, a Donate Life nonprofit organization, better serve families during and after the donation process, promote our mission in the communities we serve in the Greater Cincinnati area, and provide the gift of life to so many in need.

No tickets will be sold the day of the event. Tickets are available for purchase until November.. To secure your tickets, please visit bit.ly/CommunityBreakfast2023.

“LifeCenter values the opportunity to come before our community because the community is who we serve each and every day. Our mission is to save, heal, and change lives through organ, eye and tissue donation, while honoring those who gave, and it is community support that helps us carry out this mission. Our mission is critical: more than 103,000 people are waiting on a life-saving organ for a second chance at life, and many more are waiting for healing tissue and cornea transplants. Your support helps us help them,” officials said in a statement.

A special thank you to our Hero sponsors, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and The Christ Hospital Health Network, for their generous support of the Community Breakfast. Thank you to LifeCenter’s leader sponsor, AlloSource, for its support as well.

LifeCenter is a Donate Life organization serving more than 2 million people throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Since 1981, LifeCenter has worked closely with local hospitals to facilitate the recovery of organ and tissue donation, which has saved and healed countless lives in our community. You can make a difference just by saying “yes” and registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at lifepassiton.org.