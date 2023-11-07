By Barrett J. Brunsman

Cincinnati Children’s has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review for being a national leader in providing outstanding cancer care as well as for accelerating innovation by conducting research that includes world-first clinical trials.

The Cancer and Blood Diseases Institute at Cincinnati Children’s was cited by Becker’s for developing innovative treatments as well as its research and training.

Becker’s noted that the Proton Therapy Center on the Liberty Campus of Cincinnati Children’s leads the way with the world’s first clinical trials of FLASH, an investigational mode of radiation therapy delivery that can be administered to a patient in less than 1 second. Research in the laboratory suggests that FLASH may result in fewer side effects than standard forms of radiation delivery, and Cincinnati Children’s is testing the feasibility of FLASH to treat cancer patients.

“Our goal is to establish a foundation for future potential trials in brain tumors, sarcomas, lymphomas, lung cancer, and other malignancies, and we are excited about the impact this research might have on cancer care,” said John Perentesis, MD, who is research director of the Proton Therapy Center and director of oncology and cancer programs at Cincinnati Children’s.

Currently, children and adults from around the world seek treatment for more than 30 types of cancer at the Proton Therapy Center on the Liberty Campus of Cincinnati Children’s.

In addition, Cincinnati Children’s has completed more than 2,400 pediatric bone marrow transplants and is the nation’s largest center for new anticancer drugs in children.

Becker’s listed 100 hospitals or health systems with outstanding oncology programs, while noting that Cincinnati Children’s is ranked No. 1 in the nation for pediatric cancer care by U.S. News & World Report.