By: Molly Schramm

CINCINNATI — Multiple shots were fired toward people outside of a bar at The Banks early Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Police said a group of people were arguing outside of the bar just before 1:30 a.m. when someone in a black vehicle drove by on Walnut Street and fired multiple shots.

No one was injured in the drive-by shooting, police said.

At least one bullet struck and shattered the front door of the bar, but police said the bullet didn’t actually go into the bar area.

There were workers inside the bar when the shooting happened, but it’s unclear if there were any customers.

Police said security cameras at The Banks were pointed away from where the car drove past. It’s also unclear if the driver of the vehicle fired the shots or if someone else was also in the vehicle.

Police have not said if the suspect or suspects were targeting anyone specific outside the bar or if they were shooting randomly.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.