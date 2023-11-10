Contributed

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

THE MARVELS (In Theaters Now)

About: Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

MOVIES (STREAMING)

THE KILLER (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

TV SERIES

007: ROAD TO A MILLION (Streaming now on Prime Video)

About: Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize.

THE CURSE (Streaming now on Paramount+)

About: A newlywed couple struggles to make their vision for eco-living a reality in a small New Mexico town.

LAWMEN: BASS REEVES (Streaming now on Paramount+)

About: About the legendary lawman Bass Reeves, one of the greatest frontier heroes and one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals west of the Mississippi River.

THE SANTA CLAUSES (Season 2 streaming now on Disney+)

About: The Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.