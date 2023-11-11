By Dan Yount

The Cincinnati Herald

Retired Cincinnati Police Officer Princess Davis said one of her dreams was fulfilled when she attended “The Price is Right” show in Pasadena, Calif., in August, and she was called down to the stage by host Drew Carey to participate as a constant. Although she is limited in discussing details about her experience as a contestant, Cincinnati viewers can watch the segment of the show when she appeared when it airs November 13, 11 a.m. on WKRC Channel 12.

In July she went on line and applied for tickets for the CBS game show “The Price is Right,” and she was able to secure tickets for August 21 and 22.

However, on August 20Tropical Storm Hilary and an earthquake struck California, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a storm state of emergency.

She had already booked a flight, made reservations for a hotel and a rental vehicle.

“Thank God there were no delays or cancelations.

Once I arrived in California, I drove to the “The Price is Right’s” new studio, located in Pasadena, she said. “Once I located the studio, I headed to my hotel to get ready for the big day.

Retired Cincinnati Police Officer Princess Davis as she will appear on the “The Price is Right’’ game show. Photo provided by CBS via Rachel Krokenberger of Scenario Public Relations

“When I got inside the studio, after waiting in line for hours, it was on. I thought I was ready, but I became so excited, I started hyper ventilating. I lost it when my name was called. I grabbed my head and kept saying ‘Oh my God.”

Princess Davis was a member of the Cincinnati Police Department for 27 years, before retiring in 20XX. She devoted her career to the communities she served, as a beat officer, a neighborhood liaison officer, and the department’s Citizens on Patrol Coordinator.

According to awards and commendations she received as a former police officer, Davis was recognized by colleagues and citizens alike for her positive, willing attitude, sound judgment, a generosity of spirit, and a determination to make a positive impact every day on those she encounters. She endeavored to build relationships with area senior citizens, and youth that allowed her to focus on community partnerships that worked.

She participated in community-based efforts to fight crime and address quality of life issues within Cincinnati. She worked with communities to design strategies that would keep unsupervised teens off the streets and involved in many after school and summer initiative programs.

She rolled up her sleeves on many occasions, working effectively alongside citizens to address community concerns ranging from litter, illegal dumping, and junk cars to drug sales and drug-related felonious assaults, robberies and prostitution.

Officer Davis said she maintained respect of those she encounters each day, because she firmly believes that policing is more than enforcing the law – it is about building community awareness, participation, ownership and greater focus toward problem-solving solutions.

She received 169 accommodations throughout her career and earned numerous awards largely for being an exceptional role model.

As a mother and grandmother, Davis said she enjoys the love and laughter of her family. She is proud to have one grandson graduate from college and the other grandson graduate from high school this year, seventh in his class, who now attends college.

Her biggest dream, she said, is to someday soon, take her children and grandchildren on a 7-day, all-expense paid vacation.

She continues to volunteer serving communities in the City of Cincinnati.