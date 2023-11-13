By Morgan Angelique Owens,

Chief Creative Beauty Consultant

A quick hour and twenty-minute plane ride away from Cincinnati, Ohio is one of the best and aesthetically pleasing hotels I have ever stayed at. If you follow my travel journeys then you know I’ve stayed at many hotels, domestically and internationally. When staying at a hotel I value certain things such as: amenities, distance from city life, cleanliness, friendly service, great food and an oasis of self-care. The Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville – is just that.

The location is nestled in one of my most favorite streets in Toronto. Located right near the “chic” and “fashionable” Yorkville – where you can shop till you drop and “indulge all this modern-day village has to offer.” I partially love shopping where I can justify “saving” money because my American dollar is worth more in Canada (girl math).

When you first enter the hotel, you are greeted with an “enthusiast” who helps you navigate where check in is. The ground floor is where you first see their adorable coffee cafe called Virtu Cafe (which is an all-day cafe for fine foods). You head upstairs and see their beautiful restaurant and bar called Dia Restaurant & Lounge. The lobby itself is a work of art – the artwork on the walls is also from local artists which shows the deep roots Toronto has in the art scene. As described by the hotel, “Based on the narrative of ‘A City Within A Park,’ the extensive art program for the Canopy by Hilton Toronto is a celebration of Canada’s vibrant art community. To celebrate such a unique site connecting fashionable Yorkville to one of North America’s oldest heritage parks — The Rouge National Urban Park, Studio Munge and GZ Art Co collaborated to reflect the intersection of city and nature through the eyes of our local talent.”

Morgan Angelique Owens. Photo provided Morgan Angelique Owens. Photo provided Morgan Angelique Owens. Photo provided

Now, you all know I love a great hotel room. I am not the person who says, “I don’t care where we stay” – because I certainly do. Traveling solo, I find comfort in having my hotel room an oasis of self-care and relaxation. The Canopy rooms did not disappoint there. They were a great size, had amazing views of the city, were very modern with touch screen lights and curtain openers. I even got to experience a room with a huge bathtub, heated restroom and huge closet space. Let’s all manifest that I can return to that suite with my future husband – because it was a couple’s dream stay.

Hotel food, let’s face it, can be boring and not all that great. I think I truly lived at the hotel restaurant & lounge, Día during my entire stay. The breakfast was unique, filling but not to the point where I felt stuffed. Lunch and dinner were the same. I had a few favorites that I kept going back to and it tasted great each time I had it. From the crafted cocktails to the delicious and comforting food – Día Restaurant & Lounge was a 10/10 for me, every time.

Overall, my stay at The Canopy by Hilton Toronto was truly one of the best hotel experiences I have had. I would recommend staying here on your next trip to Toronto. Even if you don’t have a trip planned, plan it now. This blog will not do the justice it deserves. Also, be sure to check out the surprise extras I learned at the hotel – including they have a transfer lounge where you can even shower if your hotel room Is not ready yet. This is a great amenity for those who travel far to get to Toronto.

Photo provided by Morgan Angelique Owens

Photo provided by Morgan Angelique Owens

Photo provided by Morgan Angelique Owens

Photo provided by Morgan Angelique Owens

Photo provided by Morgan Angelique Owens

For more details also check out their website at: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/ytzpypy-canopy-toronto-yorkville/

Surprising Extras:

+ Discover Virtu, an all-day café for fine foods and purposefully-sourced provisions from local businesses

+ Experience Día, serving seasonal small plates, creative cocktails, and an eclectic wine list

+ Evening tastings from local distilleries and wineries

+ Pet-friendly recommendations from ‘Paws in the Neighbourhood’

+ Explore the neighbourhood on a complimentary Canopy bike

+ Transfer lounge complete with luggage lockers and changing cabins to accommodate anytime arrivals and departures