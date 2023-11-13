Contributed

Leigh R. Fox, president and CEO of altafiber, has been appointed chair of the University of Cincinnati Foundation Board of Trustees. Fox’s two-year term, leading the Foundation’s 40-member board, began in October. Rae Mang, Pharm ’89, is the immediate past chair.

Fox, MBA ’01, is a first-generation college student whose mother instilled in him the value of higher education. The leader of a 150-year-old global technology company with 4,500 employees says his graduate degree from the University of Cincinnati was instrumental in his success.

“I’m honored to start this year as board chair,” Fox said. “As a UC alumnus, I would not be where I am today without my experience as a Bearcat.”

Leigh R. Fox. Photo provided

In his role at the Foundation, Fox will advance the missions of the University of Cincinnati and UC Health through philanthropy.

“Philanthropy ensures that generations of students, thought leaders and innovators are prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow,” he said. “We are working to create a more equitable and inclusive today, across our university’s campuses and in the daily work of patient care and scientific research.”

Fox also serves on Lindner’s Executive Cabinet at the Carl H. Lindner College of Business. He and his wife, Julia, support UC students through scholarships at Lindner and the College Conservatory of Music.

Nancy Strubbe Santi. Photo provided

“Leigh understands the impact both education and philanthropy can make on individual lives and entire communities,” said UC Foundation President Peter E. Landgren. “A true servant-leader, he brings passion, his savvy business sense and a desire to help others to this role.”

Fox begins his tenure in the last year of Next, Now: The Campaign for Cincinnati. The fundraising campaign marked its $2 billion milestone in September. He is leading the search committee for the next UC Foundation President; the committee was established after Landgren announced his retirement in August.

Two new trustees were also elected to the UC Foundation Board. Van Jones, BBA ’08, and Nancy Strubbe Santi, BSED ’84.

Van Jones. Photo provided

Jones is Deal Lead at Wellington Access Ventures, the fully dedicated early- stage fund for Wellington Management Company. He serves on the Lindner College of Business Advisory Council and is a mentor at UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub.

Santi is a former elementary school teacher and serves on several boards supporting the arts and education, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago Women’s Board and the Women’s Board of the Arts Institute of Chicago, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Lyric Opera of Chicago.