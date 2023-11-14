By: Felicia Jordan , Taylor Weiter

CINCINNATI — The 26-year-old man shot on the Western Hills Viaduct Thursday morning has died, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said Aaditya Adlakha died Saturday, Nov. 11 — two days after he was taken to UC Medical Center following a shooting.

Police said they received an alert from ShotSpotter noting shots were fired around 6 a.m. Thursday. Officers closed the viaduct for around two hours while they investigated the shooting.

A WCPO 9 News crew at the scene that day saw a small white car just off the side of McMillan Street with several bullet holes in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police did not say whether they believed Adlakha was targeted in the shooting, or whether he was hit by gunfire unintentionally. Police have also not released any information about a suspect.

UC Senior Vice President for Health Dr. Andrew T. Filak Jr. said in a memorandum to the College of Medicine’s students and faculty that Adlakha was a fourth-year doctoral student in the Molecular and Developmental Biology graduate program, expecting to graduate in 2025.

Filak said Adlakha worked in the lab of Dr. Michael Jankowski in the Division of Pain Management at Cincinnati Children’s, focusing on how neuroimmune interactions might contribute to pain and inflammation in ulcerative colitis.

“He was much-loved, exceedingly kind and humorous, intelligent and sharp, whose research was described as novel and transformative,” Filak said.

Filak said Adlakha was from India, previously graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi and a master’s degree from All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“As a college and as Aaditya’s academic home, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and to those who knew him as a friend and colleague,” Filak said. “He will forever be a Bearcat.”

UC is offering counseling and support to all students and faculty impacted by what Filak said is a “sudden, tragic and senseless death.”