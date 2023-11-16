Contributed

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden memberships are worth your wild, and now is the best time to join the Zoo family. Memberships are on sale now through the end of December.

“This is a great time of year to be a member,” said Thane Maynard, Cincinnati Zoo director. “You can visit PNC Festival of Lights as many times as you like and get discounts on food and in the gift shops!”

Use your member discount to purchase holiday items such as the new Fiona Nutcracker replica ornament or collectable nutcracker, plush animals, books, games and more. The Zoo’s handy gift guide can make shopping easier. One can also get great gifts that support the Zoo by bidding on auction items in the Cincinnati Zoo Auction, now underway.

All membership levels come with unlimited visits and access to the virtual member site that features a live video stream from Hippo Cove! Platinum and Gold level memberships include unlimited rides on the new electric train and the new carousel!

The Zoo opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Members get early entry in the spring, summer and fall, which allows Zoo access at 9 a.m. Cincinnati Zoo’s membership program is generously supported by Frisch’s Big Boy.