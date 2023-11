Photos by NAACP

The Cincinnati NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner was held on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

This year’s keynote speaker was Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Leader, U.S. House of Representatives.

Here is the slideshow of the 2023 Freedom Fund Dinner Honorees:

Tyran Stallings – Empowering Education Award. Photo provided by NAACP

The Kroger Company, Rodney McMullen receiving (CEO of Kroger) – Corporate Community Outreach & Partnership Award. Photo provided by NAACP

Robert Richardson – Game Changer Award. Photo provided by NAACP

Renee Mahaffey-Harris – Individual Community Outreach & Partnership Award. Photo provided by NAACP

Mayor John Smith – Theodore M. Berry Award. Photo provided by NAACP

Lincoln Ware – Inspiring Innovator Award. Photo provided by NAACP

Fanon Rucker – Wright Overstreet Memorial Award. Photo provided by NAACP

David Whitehead – President’s Award. Photo provided by NAACP

Carmen Sanders – Distinguished Volunteer Award. Photo provided by NAACP

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio – Non-Profit Community Outreach & Partnership Award. Photo provided by NAACP