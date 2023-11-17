Morgan Angelique Owens,
Chief Creative Beauty Consultant
The weather is changing but that does not mean you can’t still “slay” for date night. Here are my go-to date night beauty picks.
Skincare: Skin Therapy Oil Face
- Moisturizing Face Oil: Skin Therapy Oil for Face delivers skin restorative oils for multi-purpose, anti-aging skin benefits with ten Pure Oils to help moisturize and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.
- Special Formula: Made with Cocoa Butter to moisturize, Retinol to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Vitamin C to brighten skin and dark spots, and Cetesomate Complex for essential vitamins and nutrients.
Body care: Heals and Softens
- Deep Hydrating Lotion: This 24-hour cocoa butter daily moisturizing Body Lotion features a light cocoa scent and provides deep hydration for all skin types, from normal to dry to eczema prone skin.
- Special Formula: This lotion is made with Cocoa Butter to naturally moisturize and Vitamin E to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections, giving a more even and toned appearance.
Lips: Butter Lip Balm
This is a A silky vegan balm that hydrates and soothes parched lips in seconds. It will definitely get rid of dryness and dullness.
Packed with:
-Shea and Murumuru Seed Butters: Natural moisturizers that soothe, relieve, and condition parched lips.
– Vegan Waxes: Soften and boost shine all day with a smooth, never-greasy texture.
This formula delivers soothing moisture to parched lips in seconds. Butter up on the go for a quick hit of moisture and shine.
Perfume: LA PerlaJust Give Me Roses Eau de Parfum
This has been one of my newest go-to scents. It smells like heaven – it’s not overpowering in the floral scent.
HIGHLIGHTS
Base notes: Damask rose
Middle notes: Amber, tobacco, musk
Top notes: Saffron, pink pepper, black pepper