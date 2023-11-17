By: Molly Schramm , Taylor Weiter

BALTIMORE — Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury, coach Zac Taylor said.

Taylor said Burrow has a torn ligament in his wrist. He is set to have surgery.

Burrow left during the second quarter of Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow appeared in the most pain after a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter of the game. He was seen going to the blue medical tent as soon as he got off the field.

When he returned to the sideline, Burrow attempted to throw the ball but looked to be in obvious pain. Hartung said it appeared Burrow could not grip the ball.

Burrow appeared to be hampered by the wrist injury earlier in the game, which was then made worse by a hit from Ravens DL Jadaveon Clowney on the play before Burrow left the game after throwing the touchdown pass to Mixon.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning remained in the game in place of Burrow. Browning is set to be Burrow’s replacement now that he is out for the season.

Burrow’s wrist was notably covered in some sort of sleeve or brace when the Bengals arrived in Baltimore Wednesday. It is unclear why he was wearing it, but Taylor said that had nothing to do with his injury.

Lots of talk about a deleted #Bengals post, which showed Joe Burrow wearing some type of brace or sleeve on his right wrist.



🎥 Here’s video of Burrow getting off the team bus in Baltimore.



Not a perfectly clear shot, but you can definitely see it on his hand.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/XcqX6oMODA — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 16, 2023

Burrow was not listed on the Bengals’ injury report this week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the NFL is investigating the Bengals as to whether or not they didn’t disclose an injury to Burrow before the game connected to whatever he was wearing on his wrist.

The NFL is investigating why the Bengals did not list QB Joe Burrow on their injury report when the team posted a picture of him wearing a device on his wrist Wednesday night and he appeared to be hampered by the injury early in the Thursday night game that he later left, the… pic.twitter.com/xba8URiWri — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

