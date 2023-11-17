Contributed by U.S. Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON-SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, is encouraging the nation to shop, dine, and entertain at local small businesses on November 25 in celebration of Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season. Small Business Saturday is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of our neighborhoods, powering local economies and strengthening communities,” said Administrator Guzman. “The SBA encourages everyone to be a part of the nationwide movement that spotlights our small business owners, drives holiday shopping locally, and celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship. Together, we can make a difference for the vital small businesses that make our neighborhoods thrive.”

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by the SBA since 2011, Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local small businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods nationwide. According to American Express, the projected total reported spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday last year hit a record high with an estimated $17.9 billion, and 72 percent of shoppers strongly agree they will continue to shop small throughout the holiday season because of the impact it has on their local community.

President Biden’s Investing in America economic agenda continues to deliver for small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the United States has experienced a historic small business boom with 14 million new small business applications since the President took office, and the state of the economy is strong. Small Business Saturday 2023 provides another chance for American consumers to come together and support small businesses of all kinds that have been fueling our nation’s economic growth and are the cornerstone of communities nationwide.

To learn more about Small Business Saturday, visit sba.gov/saturday.