MOVIES (STREAMING)

BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER! (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: Friendships are put to the ultimate test over a boastful holiday newsletter.

DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW (Streaming now on Disney+)

About: A divorced social worker takes his daughter on a ride along with him on Christmas Eve.

MAXINE’S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY (Streaming now on Prime Video)

About: An intimate portrait of Tyler Perry and his harrowing but faithful road to the top of an industry that didn’t always include him.

RUSTIN (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington.

TV SERIES

HOUSE OF KARDASHIAN (Streaming now on Peacock)

About: No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians. Focusing on three members of the Kardashian-Jenner family – Kris, Kim and Kylie – this series confounds expectations and what we think we know about the Kardashians.

MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS (Streaming now on Apple TV+)

About: Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch.