The Cincinnati Art Museum announces the biennial return of Art in Bloom, the highly anticipated celebration of fine art and floral designs, April 26–28, 2024. For the first time since the event’s inception, prospective floral artists will submit an application, and a juried process will determine the final participants. The intent is to curate an exceptional selection of floral artists and diverse styles with broad appeal.

Meet the distinguished 2024 Art in Bloom Floral Art Selection Jury:

Christopher Griffin, also known as ‘Plant Kween’, a Brooklyn-based Black, queer, non-binary kween and author of ‘You Grow, Gurl!’

Kevin Hart, sommelier and owner of Hart & Cru

John Hinger, principal and owner of Quince & Quinn, a design and lifestyle store

Teruko Nesbitt, certified teacher of the Sogetsu School of Ikebana

Michael Thompson, an interdisciplinary artist, designer, ethnographer and poet

For detailed profiles of each juror, kindly visit the Art in Bloom webpage to learn more.

Importantly, Art in Bloom will prominently feature Natasja Sadi, who will drive theming and activations. The Amsterdam-based floral artist creates arrangements from flowers and photo-realistic sugar flowers that she makes, all inspired by Dutch-masters paintings and many of which are held in Delftware vessels. Ms. Sadi recently released the book A Sweet Floral Life. Follow her Instagram account @cakeatelieramsterdam.

Natasja Sadi. Provided

Ann M. Keeling, Cincinnati Art Museum Trustee, Chair of Art in Bloom 2024 and President of Cristofoli Keeling Inc., said, “The jury will be looking for diverse creative viewpoints from floral artists of all kinds – from professionals to aspiring and floral hobbyists – or artists who don’t traditionally use flowers as their medium. And we are excited to add a category of large-scale floral artistry that will grace selected areas throughout the museum grounds.”

Art in Bloom 2024 will create themed activations tailored for museum visitors; identify vignettes, genres and artists throughout the museum to inspire floral artistry (rather than solely relying on individual pieces of art for inspiration); improve guest experience and discovery throughout the galleries and more. During the event, visitors can enjoy the selected florists’ creations throughout the galleries and grounds for free during the museum’s regular open hours. Art in Bloom will also include special programming and events, family-friendly activities and more.

Professional, aspiring and hobby floral artists from around the globe are encouraged to apply. Those interested in participating in Art in Bloom 2024 can complete and submit an online application by November 22, 2023. Selected artists will be contacted by no later than early January 2024 and will be provided with informational meeting dates and next steps.

For further information, visit the Art in Bloom webpage and application form.