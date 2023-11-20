Contributed

In collaboration with Columbia Township, Fifty West Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the return of its popular family-friendly 40 by 80-foot ice-skating rink, now with upgraded ice and skates. The grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Admission is $10 per person, which includes skate rental and an hour of ice time. The rink will implement a timed, hourly reservation system, allowing up to 70 individuals at a time. Tickets can be purchased through the online reservation system at fiftywestbrew.com or in-person, subject to capacity. Children under the age of four enjoy complimentary skating and rental.

To celebrate the grand opening, Fifty West Brewing Co is hosting a special Friendsgiving Beer Curling night on the ice on November 22 from 7:30-10:30. Participants can rent a curling lane for $60/hr on the brewery’s website. During this time, buckets of beer will be available for $17 instead of the regular $20.

Furthermore, beer curling leagues kick off on November 27th for a six-week duration Monday to Thursday, and late winter league starts January 18th, also spanning six weeks from Monday to Thursday. For those seeking a more flexible schedule, curling lane rentals for non-league play are available on Friday and Saturday evenings after 8 pm, soon available to book online at www.fiftywestbrew.com.

If you want to be a part of our beer curling leagues, there are a few spots left for session one, and you can sign up on the home page of their website.

Fifty West Founder Bobby Slattery expressed the brewery’s commitment to creating lasting holiday memories, stating, “We want Fifty West to be a place where families can come together and create cherished moments throughout the holiday season. This rink is an extension of our dedication to providing a fun community hub for all ages.”

The Fifty West winter campus includes a heated clear span tent, numerous small fire pits, including a large bonfire pit, rentable party cabanas with personal fire pits and TVs, a festive light and decoration display, and kid-friendly hot cocoa and cider with optional adult add-ins.

As part of the winter festivities, Santa will be making appearances on four special dates, providing families with the opportunity for holiday photos and a chance to chat with the jolly old man himself. Santa will be on campus from 6pm-8pm on Sunday, December 10th, Saturday, December 16th, Friday, December 22nd, and Saturday, December 23rd. Tickets, inclusive of a digital and physical print, as well as complimentary hot chocolate for kids, are available now at fiftywestbrew.com.

Columbia Township Trustee and President David Kubicki expressed excitement about the ongoing partnership with Fifty West, saying, “Our collaboration with Fifty West is a win-win, enhancing our small businesses’ ability to provide valuable, family-friendly programming like this ice rink for the residents of Columbia Township and beyond. We couldn’t be more thrilled!”

For ticketing, rules, frequently asked questions, liability waivers, and more, stay tuned to fiftywestbrew.com and their social media channels.