Photos by Michael Mitchell

Men of Honor | A Salute to African American Men took place on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

This upscale, strictly black tie event was created to provide an exciting and unique opportunity for the community to celebrate the accomplishments of African American men who have succeeded against all odds and achieved special greatness.

Here is a gallery of photos from the spectacular night:

Cincinnati Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation received a grant in the name of Jim Anderson to support the Cincinnati Alumni Kappa League. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Lincoln Ware and his wife Sharon (right) enjoyed the evening with Angela Mitchell (center). Photo by Michael Mitchell

Eric Ball (right) presented honoree Jim Anderson with his award. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Royce Sutton (left) was presented with his award by Jada Grandy-Mock. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Avery Sunshine was one of the entertainment acts for the evening. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Woodrow Keown, Jr. was another of the honorees for the Men of Honor event. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Joe Allen (left) received his award from Germaine Hunter. Photo by Michael Mitchell

The 2023 honorees gathered with Men of Honor from previous years for a group photo. Photo by Michael Mitchell

2nd Wind was another of the entertainment acts for the Men of Honor evening. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Mark Clement (left) presented Jeremiah Kirkland with his award. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Honorable Jeffrey Hopkins presented the honoree award to Woodrow Keown, Jr. Photo by Michael Mitchell

Men of Honor 2023 honorees, from left to right: Joe Allen, Jim Anderson, Royce Sutton, Jeremiah Kirkland, and Woodrow Keown, Jr. Photo by Michael Mitchell