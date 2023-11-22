By: Felicia Jordan

CINCINNATI — A man is in police custody after he allegedly fired shots at a Kroger security officer on Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

The incident happened at the Kroger on Kenard Avenue in Spring Grove Village Monday morning.

Phillip Dyck, 44, faces charges of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault and criminal damaging or endangering.

In court Tuesday morning, a judge ordered he be held on a $31,000 bond.

Officers on the scene said an argument between a shopper at the store and the security guard escalated into the shopper firing a gun. Police said the security officer had begun to walk away from the argument when the shopper pulled out a gun and fired two shots, neither of which hit anyone.

CPD said they believe he would have fired more, but the gun jammed.

Police did not say whether the shots were fired inside the store, or outside.

WCPO spoke with a security guard who said she was the target. She said he fired the shots outside after she approached him for attempting to steal food.

In court Tuesday morning, Dyck told the court he didn’t aim the gun at the security guard.

“I didn’t shoot at them,” he said. “I shot in the air.”

The man left the scene, but police located him nearby and took him into custody, according to CPD. When they found him, police said he had two guns on his person.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.