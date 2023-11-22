By Tim Sullivan

Oasis Elite Boxing Club

sullivanandsullivansba@gmail.com

Oasis Elite Boxing Club, a Cincinnati non-profit, is hosting “Punching for Peace, ” a stop the violence event titled“Put Down the Guns / Pick Up the Gloves”

This Pro-Amateur Box Off/2 is Oasis Elite’s anti-violence initiative and community engagement activities for this holiday season.

In addition to a great lineup of Cincinnati’s very own youth boxers displaying their talents on the big stage, the charity will be giving away free toys from “Toys for Tots” in partnership with the US Marines. Special guest is US Marine and professional boxer Jamel Herring.

The charity will also be feeding families by having a free Turkey Giveaway provided by world champion professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Most importantly, Oasis Elite will be encouraging the youth to put down the guns and pick up the gloves by hosting a gun buyback event with special guest Cincinnati’s very own 4X World Boxing Champion Adrien Broner.