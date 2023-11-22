Contributed

Happy Thanksgiving to all! As per tradition, Disney launches their latest animated movie into theaters, and the long awaited Napoleon biopic will debut this week.

However, if you want to just chill at your house after Thanksgiving dinner, there are plenty of streaming options to choose from.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

GENIE (Streaming now on Peacock)

About: The film is a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.

GOOD BURGER 2 (Streaming now on Paramount+)

About: Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again

LEO (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: A 74-year-old lizard named Leo and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades.

THE NAUGHTY NINE (Streaming Thursday, November 23 on Disney+)

About: When Andy finds out he’s on Santa’s “naughty list,” he pulls together a group of “naughty list” kids to get the presents they think they deserve.

TV SERIES

SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: Follows contestants as they compete in challenges based on the Korean children’s games featured on the Squid Game to win a $4.56 million cash prize.

SPECIALS

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT (Streaming now on Apple TV+)

About: Based on the classic book by Margery Williams, “The Velveteen Rabbit” celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic.