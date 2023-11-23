Contributed

Taj Farrant is going to be playing at Ludlow Garage on Saturday, November 25th in Cincinnati.

Farrant, an extraordinary guitarist and all-round musician, started playing guitar at 7 years old and was quickly named a prodigy.

Throughout the years, Farrant has impressed his fans with his vocals and stage presence. There is a reason why he has 995,000 Facebook followers.

Farrant has also caught the eye of many popular entertainers. He has played on stage with Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Kiss, and Orianthi.

Now at 14 years old, Taj is headlining his own shows throughout the U.S.

Farrant has also had two of his most recent originals, Cruz and Crossroads, going straight to #1 on the iTunes Blues Charts in three countries: U.S., U.K., and his home country, Australia.

To get tickets to his Cincinnati show, please go to: https://www.tajfarrant.com/shows