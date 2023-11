Photos by Frank Bowen

The 114th Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day Race, one of the oldest and largest 10K’s in the country, added something new this year.

The TQL 5k run/walk was added to this year’s Thanksgiving Day Race.

The additional 5k run/walk was for everyone, especially big families who want to make the race a part of their family tradition.

Below are photos from the exhilarating event.

Participants run throughout Downtown for the 114th annual Thanksgiving Day Race on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. Photo by Frank Bowen

