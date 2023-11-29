By: Taylor Weiter

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a business in Hillsboro, officials said Tuesday night.

Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire said crews responded to Jimbo’s Auto Repair on U.S. 62 for a reported explosion. Video and photos sent to WCPO show billowing smoke and flames above a leveled building in downtown Hillsboro.

Officials said one person was treated and taken to the hospital. Three other people were reported to have been inside the structure when it exploded. Just after 8 p.m., the fire chief said crews were able to recover three bodies from the building.

Those three bodies will be taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A WCPO crew is at the scene. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.