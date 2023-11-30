By Peter Osborne

Keypoint PR

and Timothy Condron

First Financial Bank

Corporate Communications

First Financial Bank just opened a new financial center in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Roselawn, representing a $3 million investment into the neighborhood and an ongoing commitment to a strong presence in low- and moderate-income communities.

First Financial made five donations of $1,000 each to local community organizations during a Grand Opening celebration on November 15.

The five organizations receiving $1,000 donations are Community Economic Advancement Initiatives (CEAI), Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency, Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative, Roselawn Community Council and Roselawn Business Alliance.

“We are proud to be making such a significant investment into this important neighborhood in our headquarters city,” said Mandy Neeley, chief consumer banking and strategy officer for First Financial. “We envision the Roselawn center to be an exciting hub that will enable local businesses to thrive and improve the financial wellbeing of individuals and families throughout the community.”

The First Financial team cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening of the new Roselawn Financial Center on Nov. 15. Provided

Gene Ellington, Community Economic Advancement Initiatives, with Sanserrae Frazier, First Financial Bank. Provided

Nikki Williams, Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency, with Sanserrae Frazier, First Financial Bank. Provided

Willie Hill, Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative, with Sanserrae Frazier, First Financial Bank. Provided

Annie Napier, Roselawn Community Council, with Sanserrae Frazier, First Financial Bank. Provided

Carrie Douglas, Roselawn Business Alliance, with Sanserrae Frazier, First Financial Bank. Provided

Willie Hill, Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative (left); Carrie Douglas, Roselawn Business Alliance; Sanserrae Frazier, First Financial Bank; Gene Ellington, Community Economic Advancement Initiatives; and Annie Ruth Napier, Roselawn Community Council. Provided

Erica Peace, Kay Burke, Caresse Drake, with First Financial Bank. Provided

The new financial center is at 7152 Reading Road., in a new 3,000-square foot building that First Financial built from the ground up. In addition to consumer banking services, First Financial specialists are available on site to assist with commercial banking, wealth management, mortgage lending, financial wellness solutions and more. The financial center features a community room which can accommodate up to 20 people, available to the public by reservation for business and community meetings during normal business hours and at no charge. Visitors can also take advantage of extended drive-thru hours, free WiFi and a pair of 24-hour ATMs that also serve as ITMs, or interactive teller machines. Clients can use ITMs to securely and remotely connect with a teller by video to conduct nearly all of the transactions that would normally take place in a lobby. The ITMs are available during extended hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This financial center includes the same friendly faces from First Financial’s previous location at 7615 Reading Rd., which is being replaced.

First Financial in recent years has opened six banking centers in low- to moderate-income communities across its footprint, including locations in Walnut Hills and College Hill in Greater Cincinnati. First Financial also recently completed its five-year Community Benefits Agreement, including lending and investments and other categories, during which it achieved 192 percent of the goals originally established in its five-year, $1.75 billion plan.

First Financial recently completed its Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for the period 2018-2023, achieving 192 percent of its goals in multiple categories, with almost $3.3 billion in mortgage lending, small business lending, community development lending and investments, philanthropy and marketing. In 2022 alone, First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation provided over $4 million in community donations.