Usually there’s enough leftovers at the cinema that Hollywood doesn’t release movies the weekend after Thanksgiving, but that might start to change. The offerings last weekend were weak and audiences noticed. Now, Beyoncé is taking advantage of that by releasing her own concert film in theaters.

Beyoncé is taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s playbook and not releasing it through traditional means. She is distributing through AMC Theaters, which is the biggest theater chain in North America. If Beyoncé can repeat the success of Taylor Swift, then the way movies are released could change drastically.

In addition, it’s Queen Bee aka Beyoncé! How are you not going to see this magnificent concert in theaters? Especially on IMAX.

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ (Now in Theaters)

About: Beyoncé in performance at her record-breaking RENAISSANCE World Tour and the creative mastermind behind it.

However, because we live in the age of streaming, there are still plenty of options to enjoy over the weekend at the comfort of your own home.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

CANDY CANE LANE (Streaming now on Prime Video)

About: A man is determined to win the neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest. He makes a pact with an elf to help him win–and the elf casts a spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, which brings unexpected chaos to town.

FAMILY SWITCH (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the Walkers to wake up to a full body switch, can they unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout?

MAY DECEMBER (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.

SPECIALS

THE BAD GUYS: A VERY BAD HOLIDAY (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there’s nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning, because while everyone is home opening presents, it’s the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly canceled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city’s holiday spirit by giving instead of taking.

THE SHEPHERD (Streaming now on Disney+)

About: On Christmas Eve, a fighter pilot on his way home gets lost mid-flight over water and needs a miracle to land safely.