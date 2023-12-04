Contributed

(Akron, OH) — Jerry Russel Ellerson, the 65th Most Worshipful Grand Master of The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Ohio and its Jurisdictions from August 2021 – August 2023, was remembered at homegoing services at the Prince of Peace Baptist Church.

Hundreds of Ohio Prince Hall Masons joined family and friends said goodbye to one of Ohio’s outstanding leaders.

A US Army veteran, he was educated in the Akron Public Schools graduating from Akron North High School.

While attending the University of Akron, he met his wife Karen. On August 11th of this year, they celebrated 44 years of marriage.

He was a retired employee of DuPont Performance Elastomers where he was employed for 35 years.

Jerry was involved in several social activities, He enjoyed coaching North Akron and Kenmore Peewee football teams that included his two sons. He served two terns as president of the “Suitable Mens Club”- an organization of high school friends from North Akron who donated scholarships.

His faith in God and service to the community led him to join the Ohio Prince Hall Masons beginning in1982 when he was initiated as an Entered Apprentice. He was raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason in Mount Calvary Lodge #76, Akron, Ohio. He served Mount Calvary Lodge as Worshipful Master in 1990. His love for his lodge allowed him to serve as Treasurer for more than 28 years until his passing.

After joining Mary Chapter #47 with Karen, he went on to serve as the Worthy Patron for eight different years. His final year of 2011, he and Karen served from the East together.

Most Worshipful Past Grand Master Ellerson was a member of the following Masonic Houses: Zerubbabel Chapter #40, R.A.M., Golgotha Commandery #36, Enoch Council #20, Bezaleel Consistory #15, Al Kaf Temple #109, Enoch Court #5, El Zerubbabel Court #5. MWPGM Ellerson never wavered from his love for all aspects of his Masonic work and the work never failed his belief in all things being done decent and in order.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Jerry traded his earthly life and slept peacefully into a life everlasting with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Eulogy and Masonic services were held at the Prince of Peace Baptist Church. Rev Jack Streeter officiated.