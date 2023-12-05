By Felicity Tao

felicity.tao@gcfdn.org

Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) has named Rasheda Cromwell to chief impact officer effective December 1.

In this new executive role, Cromwell will lead GCF’s community impact strategy and execution, focusing on addressing the region’s most pressing challenges and improving outcomes through unrestricted grantmaking, coalition building, impact investing and civic leadership. Cromwell joined GCF in 2021 and most recently served as vice president, community strategies. Named a “Notable Change Agent” by Movers & Makers Cincinnati, Cromwell led GCF’s community change and unrestricted grantmaking strategy.

“We are grateful for Rasheda’s continued leadership and impact on our organization,” said Matthew Randazzo, president and CEO of GCF. “Her deep understanding of the community’s greatest needs and close working relationships with community partners allow us to deepen impact and make Greater Cincinnati an even more vibrant, equitable and opportunity-rich region.”

Prior to joining GCF, Cromwell worked for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati for 11 years in multiple capacities including director of development and vice president of development, raising more than $4 million annually for operations, marketing and community outreach efforts. She also worked for KnowledgeWorks where she led national efforts to support researchers, educators and youth development professionals in driving equitable solutions to closing education gaps.

Cromwell was a member of the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati’s African American Leadership Class 29 and is a current member of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Leadership Cincinnati Class 47. She is a board member for Santa Maria Community Services.

“I am thrilled to be named GCF’s new chief impact officer, a promotion that will impact much more than just my personal career,” said Cromwell. “This role is a signal to the entire community about our intention to drive measurable impact in all that we do. Elevating impact from a single department to an essential function among our executive team is about aligning our mission, vision and resources to create a better, more thriving region.”