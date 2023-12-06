By Conrad Clowers

Herald Contributor

Anybody who says they expected the 2023 Bengals season to go the way it is…is probably lying. After 12 games, a team that went 12-5 stands at 6-6 this season. Joe Burrow is gone and the team that was among the NFL’s best is just another team in 2023. The Bengals 3-game losing streak came to an unexpected end this week. Cincinnati knocked off rising powerhouse Jacksonville 34-31 in overtime.

In what has already been a bizarre season, maybe the most unexpected thing anyone thought could happen…has happened. Jake Browning has taken over as Bengals starting QB for Joe Burrow. Browning has looked like a backup QB at best and a drifter at worst since his mop up duty in Baltimore and losing to Pittsburgh. Maybe his heart grew three times larger like the Grinches did in the Grinch who stole Christmas. Or maybe he had a premonition he was Joe Montana. Whatever the case, Browning looked as if were a seasoned veteran and student of the game as he carved the rugged Jaguar defense up. Browning would go 32-37 for 354 yards and one touchdown. Yes, Jake Browning.

Let’s just be honest. Browning could have those same stats every game for the rest of the season and lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl victory. It wouldn’t matter. As soon as Joe Burrow is heathy and ready to play, you can bet the farm Burrow will be in there. That won’t be until next season.

In essence, the thing Jake Browning is doing right now is auditioning. He is auditioning for other teams to prove he could be a starting QB in the NFL. He still has a long way to go. One good game doesn’t make a season. Once is an occurrence.Twice is a pattern. Three times is a trend. Browning will need a trend of great games to keep the Bengals in contention and to show what he can do. For the time being, it’s a win/win situation. It’s a win for Browning, a win for the Bengals, and a win toward the teams slim playoff hopes.

The next two games will tell the story for Cincinnati. The Indianapolis Colts will be in the weekend of December 8 and the Minnesota Viking will be in the weekend of December 15.

Not only has Browning stepped up his play considerably, the Bengals unleashed second-round pick Chase Brown. Brown showed some explosiveness in running as he carried the ball 9 times for 61 yards. The Illinois star finally got to show why Cincinnati spent a 2nd round draft pick on him. Cincinnati’s running game has been sorely lacking in 2023. Now that the team is willing to unveil a two-headed monster in Brown and Mixon, things may drastically improve.

There is now hope. Cincinnati may very well still be sitting at home for the playoffs in ’23. That development will work itself out.

But for now all has not died with the Joe Borrow hand injury. It may not be Burrow to Chase people will see anymore this season, but at least we know we’ll see somebody in the endzone. If last night was any indication, we might see somebody in the endzone a lot.