By Evan Andrews

Kempner Communications

The Sister Accord Foundation, the organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support and interact with each other, is continuing its tenth-anniversary celebration with a special event and live performance by legendary music group, En Vogue. Taking place on the evening of December 13 in Cincinnati, the event will include a performance by En Vogue and honor three new recipients of the Sister Accord Leadership Award. These include Vice-Mayor of the City of Cincinnati, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Esq.; Damon Jones, Chief Communications Officer, Procter & Gamble; and Shelley Zalis, founder and CEO of The Female Quotient.

The evening will feature a concert by En Vogue in celebration of the Sister Accord Foundation’s mission to have one billion girls and women learn how to love themselves and each other. The music group’s vast catalog of chart-toppers has yielded seven MTV Music Video Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, two American Music Awards, a Billboard and Lady of Soul Award, and countless others. With a brand built on talent, style and grace throughout its 30 years of music, En Vogue is now a trio that still reigns supreme with original members Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis, joined by Rhona Bennett.

The Sister Accord Foundation and its work are centered around three key pillars: through self-awareness and leadership development – educating girls and women, enlightening them of the power of Sisterhood, and eradicating bullying and violence against them. Since its founding in 2013, the foundation has transformed innumerable girls’ and women’s lives with its many programs, financial support, and beloved YouTube videos, which have 51 million total views and 198 million impressions to date. Since 2019, The Sister Accord has given over a quarter of a million dollars in grants, financial assistance, and scholarships.

Now, with a global focus, the Foundation has amplified its mission with four chapters in Africa: Lilongwe, Malawi, Harare and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and The University of Zimbabwe. A new South African chapter in partnership with The Nelson Mandela Foundation and an additional new chapter in the Bahamas are both slated to launch in 2024.

The Sister Accord Leadership Award, which will be awarded during the event, is presented to individuals whose personal integrity and body of work have made a positive and transformative impact on society while personifying The Sister Accord ‘s values of self-awareness and leadership development.

The 10th Anniversary Celebration will take place on December 13, at the Jarson-Kaplan Theater at The Aronoff Center on 650 Walnut St. in Cincinnati, and will start at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at cincinnatiarts.org.

The Sister Accord® Foundation (https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/) is a non-profit organization focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D. Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord LLC’s ‘Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace’ Platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe. The organization also holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote sisterhood, anti-bullying, health and wellness.