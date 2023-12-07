In a dazzling display of elegance and celebration, the 2023 Masquerade Gala hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) unfolded at Music Hall, leaving an indelible mark on Greater Cincinnati’s cultural landscape. The event, aimed at honoring excellence, showcased the economic prowess of Black-owned businesses in Southwest Ohio.
A recent study by the Economics Center highlighted the substantial impact of these businesses, emphasizing their rapid growth rate, which is nearly double that of other groups. The 969 Black-owned businesses examined contributed over $1.2 billion in direct output, supporting 3,668 jobs and providing earnings exceeding $183.1 million. The indirect impact was equally impressive, with an additional $875.1 million in output, supporting 2,246 jobs and $123.0 million in earnings.
The gala not only celebrated these economic triumphs but also served as a platform for unity and empowerment within the community. Attendees, adorned in exquisite masks, reveled in the rich tapestry of African American culture, with a special tribute to 50 years of hip-hop and a nod to the history of dance.
The night was a testament to the dedication of the AACC, its supporters, and the resilience of Black entrepreneurs. As the echoes of the celebration linger, Greater Cincinnati stands proud as a thriving hub for African American excellence, with the Masquerade Gala serving as an annual highlight of unity, achievement, and cultural richness.