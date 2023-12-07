Contributed

In a dazzling display of elegance and celebration, the 2023 Masquerade Gala hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) unfolded at Music Hall, leaving an indelible mark on Greater Cincinnati’s cultural landscape. The event, aimed at honoring excellence, showcased the economic prowess of Black-owned businesses in Southwest Ohio.

A recent study by the Economics Center highlighted the substantial impact of these businesses, emphasizing their rapid growth rate, which is nearly double that of other groups. The 969 Black-owned businesses examined contributed over $1.2 billion in direct output, supporting 3,668 jobs and providing earnings exceeding $183.1 million. The indirect impact was equally impressive, with an additional $875.1 million in output, supporting 2,246 jobs and $123.0 million in earnings.

Kenny Pope, Apryl Pope, and Cliff Pope are captured in a photo while wearing masquerade masks. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

AACC’s Director of Transformative Initiatives & Relationships| Editor in Chief of BLAACC Magazine Briston Mitchell giving special thanks and kicking off the tribute to 50 years of hip-hop. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

AACC’s President & CEO Eric H Kearney gives welcoming remarks in his masquerade mask. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Brandon Black owner of Drawnversation doing a full-scale, real-time visual of the event. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Guests enjoying the Bi-Okoto Drummers & Dancers performance. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Commissioner Driehaus is being interviewed by The Content Girl Sydney Murdock. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

AACC Staff James Pullins, Eric H. Kearney, Vivian Watkins, Danielle Thompson, Shaquille Riston, Gregory Parker, Deborah Davis, Jill McCauley, Vanessa Enoch, Chloe Hill & Briston Mitchell. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Guests having a good time. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Guests having a good time. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

CA2 Dance Crew performing for the tribute to 50 years of hip hop. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Malia Mitchell Senior Dance Ensemble for the School for Creative and Performing Arts. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Eric H. Kearney with the family of Wendell P. Robinson Jr. accepting the In Memoriam award in his honor. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Husband of Dhana Bradley Morton-Donaldson accepting the In Memoriam award in her honor. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Leaving a Legacy awardee Gregory J. Webb speaking on the history of AACC. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

AACC board member Garri Davis and the Black Business Hall of Fame Inductees Cedric Newberry, Sherry Sims, John & Stephanie Harmon, Tracey Artis & Means Cameron. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Chairman’s awardee Jason E. Dunn Sr. & AACC Board Chair Shannon Lawson. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

David Choate founder of Revolution Dance & AACC Executive Business Accelerator Program Graduate. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

Bi-Okoto Drummers & Dancers welcoming performance. Photo by Terrance of Shanghai Imaging & Rakelle of For Sure Productions

The gala not only celebrated these economic triumphs but also served as a platform for unity and empowerment within the community. Attendees, adorned in exquisite masks, reveled in the rich tapestry of African American culture, with a special tribute to 50 years of hip-hop and a nod to the history of dance.

The night was a testament to the dedication of the AACC, its supporters, and the resilience of Black entrepreneurs. As the echoes of the celebration linger, Greater Cincinnati stands proud as a thriving hub for African American excellence, with the Masquerade Gala serving as an annual highlight of unity, achievement, and cultural richness.