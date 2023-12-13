By Cody Hefner

Cincinnati Museum Center

Black Santa made a special visit to Cincinnati Museum Center on Sunday, December 10. Whether you were on the nice or the naughty list, Black Santa was available to receive your holiday lists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of part of the museum’s Holiday Junction experience. Santa’s elves helped the youngsters write letters to Santa and mail them if they wanted to send Kris Kringle a reminder after speaking with him.

Form those who could not make it to see Black Santa on December 10, Santa is available for kids to share their holiday lists during open hours through December 24. Visits with Santa are always included with admission.