By Jack Willingham

jack.willingham@cincinnati-oh.gov

Mayor Aftab Pureval will reappoint Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney as Vice Mayor for the upcoming term. Vice Mayor Kearney has served as Vice Mayor since the beginning of the 2022 term.

Mayor Pureval said “Vice Mayor Kearney has been a compassionate, driven, and effective public servant throughout her time in office. She has amplified the voices of Cincinnati’s historically underserved residents, and she has led on transformative policies to build an equitable, vibrant, and healthy future for all families. I’m proud to appoint her once again to serve as Cincinnati’s Vice Mayor, and I know she’ll bring the same energy and passion she has always brought.”

Vice Mayor Kearney said “I am honored that the City of Cincinnati elected me to serve them for a second term, and grateful that Mayor Pureval has the faith and confidence in me to appoint me as Vice Mayor again. I am thankful to have the chance to continue to work together with our Mayor, City Council, City administration, community partners and residents to overcome challenges and move Cincinnati forward as a City where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”