Join us for a screening of locally produced film Santa Goes Straight to the Hood followed by a Q & A with writer and director Willie J. Jones. This holiday favorite also aires on commercial television. Check your channel listing. The director’s uncut version can be seen at vimeo.com/ondemand/santagoestothehood.

Santa Goes Straight to the Hood is a heartwarming, seasonal story about a young girl in tough circumstances finding joy in the holiday season. This film tells the untold heart warming story about the little blind girl that Santa forgot. Heaven knows she didn’t want a lot. Introducing Laila Lear as the little blind girl. Starring Heru Lasana, Bridal Veil Powell, Tony Wynn and Anjelica Click. It is written, directed and executive produced by Willie James Jones, nationally published author and producer of the award winning stories: “The Last Encore” and “By The Time I’m Twenty.”

For all ages. No registration required. Light refreshments will be served.