By Jane Vanderhorst

jane@vanderhorstconsulting.com

Central Clinic Behavioral Health (CCBH) announced its Board of Trustees has selected Kimberly Mages, Ph.D. as its new President & CEO, effective Jan. 2, 2024.

Dr. Mages, a fixture within the organization for the last 15 years, emerged as the top candidate to lead the oldest outpatient mental health clinic west of the Alleghenies.

Dr. Mages will begin her tenure as President and CEO as CCBH enters its 101st year of providing choices and options through a compassionate approach to behavioral health services that results in lasting recovery and resiliency. She brings extensive experience to a position long held by the retiring Walter S. Smitson, Ph.D., who has served CCBH for the last 55 years.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to guide Central Clinic Behavioral Health into its next 100 years of service, and I look forward to building on the solid foundation built by Dr. Walter Smitson,” Dr. Mages said. “Our first-class team at CCBH takes great pride in helping individuals connect with services to find hope, healing and well-being. Together, we will continue to provide cutting-edge behavioral health services to meet the needs of Greater Cincinnati.”

Dr. Mages has devoted her nearly 30-year career to helping nonprofit organizations spearhead development, create partnerships, implement effective training and ensure financial success.

Her current role is CCBH’s Chief Clinical Officer. She started at the organization in 2008 as a case manager and ascended to multiple leadership positions. After earning her clinical licensure, she became a therapist in Central Clinic’s Adult Division, Case Management Supervisor, Assistant Director of Adult Services, Director of Alternative Interventions for Women and Clinical Director of Court Clinic Treatment.

CCBH Board Chair Michael Chaney said Dr. Mages stood out among the well-qualified internal and external candidates who were considered for President & CEO. He cited her impressive background, tremendous commitment to the organization and unwavering dedication to behavioral health as integral attributes.

“Kimberly Mages has a great passion for our mission, our people and our clients. Her extraordinary impact on CCBH and vision for the future inspired great confidence from the Board,” Chaney said.

“She is well-positioned to helm this important role and build on the great legacy of CCBH.”

Dr. Smitson expressed his full support of the Board’s decision and said CCBH will be in good hands with Dr. Mages. Although he will remain at CCBH through Jan. 31, 2024, to assist as needed, he said Dr. Mages’ tremendous familiarity with the clinic and the community will ensure a seamless transition.

“After working with Kimberly for 15 years, I know she is an exceptional person with excellent leadership skills who is ideal for this role,” Dr. Smitson said. “The Board of Trustees made the right choice to carry on Central Clinic’s vision. Under her guidance, CCBH will serve thousands more children, adults and families as a comprehensive leader in behavioral health services.”

Dr. Mages earned a doctorate in Organizational Leadership from The Chicago School in December 2023. Before that, she received a master’s degree in Pastoral Counseling from the Athenaeum of Ohio in Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.