By Conrad Clowers

Herald Sports Writer

The Bengals have had success over the past 3 years because of stability. The team identifies who they want to build their team around and signs them to a long term deal. One position the team knows they won’t have to worry about for a few years is linebacker. Logan Wilson has already established himself as being one of the best around the league. Germaine Pratt has established himself as a complimentary linebacker to Wilson. The team also inked Pratt to a deal that will keep him around for a few years.

There have been many successful linebacker duo’s over the years. Lambert and Ham, Taylor, and Carson, Greene and Lloyd to name a few. Pratt and Wilson may not be in the category of the all-time greats as the aforementioned linebacker duos. Wilson is the alfa. The Wyoming product signed for 4 years and $36 million with a $10 million signing bonus. Thus far this season, the Bengal linebacker had 114 tackles along with 3 interceptions. Wilson has started to develop into one of the NFL’s best and most consistent linebackers. Unfortunately, many know Wilson as the player that had one of the most costly calls in Super Bowl history. Wilson was flagged for a 3rd down pass interference call late in the game that gave the Los Angeles Rams a first down. The Rams went ahead to win the game.

Cincinnati is in good shape in the playoff picture. A 24-21 overtime win this past weekend against the Minnesota Vikings puts the Bengals square in the mix. The team suffered a season ending injury to defensive tackle D.J. Reader. Pratt and Wilson will be counted on more with the loss of Reader. Though Pratt has not had the typical Jermaine Pratt type season, he has stepped his game up as the team has needed him to. Pratt, who signed a 3-year, $20 million dollar contract with a $7 million dollar signing bonus, has 111 combined tackles, putting him among one of the tops on the team.

Presently the Bengals are ranked 31st out of 32 NFL teams. The 2023 season has been a bend, but don’t break, type of year. Lou Anarumo’s defense has come through for the most part when it is needed.

The team has only three games left in the season. This week Cincinnati will face Pittsburgh in a critical AFC north showdown. The steaks will be high, as the losers hopes of making it to the post season will be dealt a serious blow. For the Bengal linebacker duo it won’t take much motivation to avenge an earlier season loss to Pittsburgh. Wilson had 10 tackles in the November 26 loss against the Steelers, while Pratt added 6. Both will need similar numbers if they want to leave one of the NFL’s toughest environments to win with a much needed victory.