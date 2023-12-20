By Angel Wright

Community Relations Coordinator

Cincinnati-Hamilton County

Community Action Agency

The Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency (CAA) recently celebrated 59 years of service at its annual luncheon at the Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University.

The keynote speaker for this year’s event was Cincinnati Police Sergeant Deon Mack, who captured the essence of the CAA mission to inspire dreams and improve lives.

For CAA, the annual luncheon is a time to reflect on its past year of service to celebrate successes, better understand challenges that lie ahead and reaffirm its commitment to serving low-income families in our area. This year’s theme, “Advancing Equity & Sustaining Innovation,” spoke to CAA’s continued dedication to building strong communities one person at a time.

The luncheon is also a time to honor a few of CAA’s many partners who work diligently to provide support and education to those struggling to achieve self-sufficiency.

Lincoln Ware was the recipient of the The Theodore M. Berry Award at Cincinnati-Hamilton County Action Agency’s Annual Luncheon in recognition of his 50 years of service as a “Voice of Cincinnati” 1230 The Buzz/Urban One. Photo provided

From left are Don Juan of Urban One, Angel Wright (CAA), Honoree Lincoln Ware and Sharon Ware. Photo provided

Royce Sutton (Fifth Third Bank Presenting Sponsor). Photo provided

Keynote speaker Deon Mack and Tanya Mack. Photo provided

Head Start Staff. Photo provided

Photo provided

Damon Frost (Board Chair) and Honoree Courthney Calvin (Board Vice Chair). Photo provided

From left are Courtis Fuller (WLWT), Sharon Watkins, Nikki Williams, Mark Lawson, CAA President/CEO. Photo provided

From left are Chandra Mathews-Smith (Former Board Chair) and Honoree Courthney Calvin (Board Vice Chair). Photo provided

This year, CAA presented:

The David Crowley Board Award to Courthney Calvin, public health educator for the City of Cincinnati.

The Theodore M. Berry Award to Lincoln Ware for 50 years of service as a Voice of Cincinnati 1230 The Buzz/Urban One.

Bridge Builder Awards to Mindy Corcoran of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital; Roy Gerber of Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana, Faith Hayden of DMD Montgomery Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, and Joe Renois of 160 Driving Academy.

This year’s presenting sponsor was Fifth Third Bank, and the emcee was WLWT news anchor/reporter Courtis Fuller.

CAA is a private, nonprofit organization that provides employment assistance, supportive services, home utility bill assistance, early childhood education, housing and youth programs. Through its network of donors, employees and volunteers, the Hamilton County Community Action Agency (CAA) provides low and moderate-income individuals the opportunity to improve quality of life for themselves, their families and their communities.

CAA offers job training, housing assistance, heating assistance, entrepreneurial coaching, Head Start and Early Head Start. Established in 1964 by Theodore Berry Sr. as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s historic “War on Poverty” initiative, the goals of CAA are to inspire dreams and improve lives.