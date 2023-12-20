The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is joining the 50th anniversary of hip hop recognition by bringing a musical experience you won’t soon forget to the region. The Resurrection Mixtape: Notorious B.I.G. x Tupac x Mahler on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at Music Hall.

The Resurrection Mixtape fuses the music of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur with Mahler’s electrifying “Resurrection” Symphony — a mixtape highlighting the relationship between hip-hop and classical music, as well as the life, struggle, death, and legacy of two iconic artists. Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur’s words will ring out in “Hypnotize,” “Ambitionz az a Ridah,” “California Love,” “Juicy,” “Keep Ya Head Up,” “Sky’s The Limit” and more, as live emcees perform alongside a full symphony orchestra.

Leave your expectations about a traditional orchestra concert experience at the door – specialty drinks and pre-concert entertainment round out a casual, relaxed, general-admission concert experience.

The pre-concert experience starts at 6:30 pm when doors open. We are partnering with Elementz to bring a fun vibe to the foyer, and the Corbett Tower lounge space will remain open throughout the performance. All tickets are $35, and you are encouraged to get up, dance, sing along, and engage with fellow concertgoers and the artists on stage!

Tickets via the CSO Website: https://www.cincinnatisymphony.org/tickets-and-events/buy-tickets/pops/2324-pops-season/biggie-tupac-mahler/