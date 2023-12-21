By Tim Sullivan
Oasis Elite Boxing Club
<sullivanandsullivansba@gmail.com>
Who: Oasis Elite Boxing Club, a non-profit
What: “Punching for Peace,” Stop the Violence and “Put Down the Guns/Pick Up the Gloves”
When: Saturday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m.
Pro-Amateur Box Off/2 is Oasis Elite Boxing Club’s anti-violence initiative and community engagement activities for this holiday season. In addition to a great lineup of Cincinnati’s very own youth boxers displaying their talents on the big stage, the club will be giving away free toys from “Toys for Tots” in partnership with the U.S. Marines. Special guest will be U.S. Marine and professional boxer Jamel Herring.
Also, will be feeding families by having a free “Turkey Giveaway” provided by Gervonta “Tank” Davis, world champion professional boxer.
Most importantly, members will be encouraging the youth to put down guns and pick up the gloves by hosting a gun buyback event with special guest Adrien Broner, Cincinnati’s very own four-time world boxing champion.
Added guest speakers will be Jan-Michelle Lemon Kearney, Vice-Mayor of Cincinnati; Cincinnati Councilman Scotty Johnson; Dale Mallory, former Ohio State Representative and member of the Ohio Athletic Commission; and Pastor Nick Burnett, House of Hope Church.