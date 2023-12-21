By Tim Sullivan

Oasis Elite Boxing Club

Who: Oasis Elite Boxing Club, a non-profit

What: “Punching for Peace,” Stop the Violence and “Put Down the Guns/Pick Up the Gloves”

When: Saturday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m.

Pro-Amateur Box Off/2 is Oasis Elite Boxing Club’s anti-violence initiative and community engagement activities for this holiday season. In addition to a great lineup of Cincinnati’s very own youth boxers displaying their talents on the big stage, the club will be giving away free toys from “Toys for Tots” in partnership with the U.S. Marines. Special guest will be U.S. Marine and professional boxer Jamel Herring.

Also, will be feeding families by having a free “Turkey Giveaway” provided by Gervonta “Tank” Davis, world champion professional boxer.

Andrew Williams, CEO, R&R Boxing Promotions, and Elana Gray, CEO of She Is Me. Photo provided

Andrew Williams, CEO R&R Boxing Promotions, at podium, with fighters. Photo provided

Te’aire Powell, aide to Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, and Andrew Williams, CEO, R&R Boxing Promotions, display the Stop the Violence promotional poster. Photo provided

From left are Scotty Johnson, Cincinnati City Councilman; unidentified youth; Andrew Williams, CEO R&R Boxing Promotions; and Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. Photo provided

Andrew Williams, CEO, R&R Boxing Promotions, and Charles Tassel of Street Rescue. Photo provided

Aaron Pryor Jr. spoke at the promotional event. Photo provided

Charles Tassel of the local gun buy back program Street Rescue spoke at the event. Photo provided

Quayshawn Tollers, main event fighter. Photo provided

Most importantly, members will be encouraging the youth to put down guns and pick up the gloves by hosting a gun buyback event with special guest Adrien Broner, Cincinnati’s very own four-time world boxing champion.

Added guest speakers will be Jan-Michelle Lemon Kearney, Vice-Mayor of Cincinnati; Cincinnati Councilman Scotty Johnson; Dale Mallory, former Ohio State Representative and member of the Ohio Athletic Commission; and Pastor Nick Burnett, House of Hope Church.