In North America, Christmas is the most popular day to go the movies. There are plenty of options this year, so here are some of the movies releasing over the holiday weekend.

MOVIES (IN THEATERS)

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM (Now in theaters)

About: Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding. Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor. Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison.

THE BOYS IN THE BOAT (In theaters Christmas Day)

About: A 1930s-set story centered on the University of Washington’s rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

THE COLOR PURPLE (In theaters Christmas Day)

About: A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

MIGRATION (Now in Theaters)

About: A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

MOVIES (STREAMING)

MAESTRO (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: This love story chronicles the lifelong relationship of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

REBEL MOON: PART ONE – A CHILD OF FIRE (Streaming now on Netflix)

About: When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.

TV SERIES

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS (Streaming now on Disney+)

About: Demigod Percy Jackson leads a quest across America to prevent a war among the Olympian gods.

WHAT IF…? (Season 2 streaming now on Disney+)

About: Exploring pivotal moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turning them on their head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.

What are you watching this holiday weekend?