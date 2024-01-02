By: Felicia Jordan

CINCINNATI — A 1-year-old child was shot in Northside on New Year’s Eve, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Casey Drive at around 8 p.m. Sunday night. The 1-year-old’s injuries “appear to be non-life-threatening,” CPD said, but they did not elaborate on what those injuries were, or the child’s condition.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kayan Harvin Sr. in connection with the shooting.

Police did not provide any additional information on what led to the shooting.

Court documents say Harvin told police he was “manipulating a rifle chambered in .300 blackout” when the rifle went off, hitting the child in the face and hands “causing serious injuries.”

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.