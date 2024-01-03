By Jared Clay

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.25 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $385,000 per year.

The current 2023 minimum wage is $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The 2023 Ohio minimum wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $372,000.

The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on January 1 each year by the rate of inflation. The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers over the 12-month period prior to September. The CPI-W index increased by 3.7 % over the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2024, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.

Employers can access the 2024 Minimum Wage poster for display in their places of business by visiting the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Industrial Compliance’s Bureau of Wage and Hour website.

Bureau of Wage & Hour Chief Steve Clegg provided more insights into the state’s minimum wage on the Department of Commerce’s podcast, Protecting What Matters. On the episode Ohio’s Minimum Wage Increase: What You Need to Know, hear more about how the state’s minimum wage is set year-to-year and how the Bureau of Wage and House works to ensure Ohioans are paid for the hours they work.

