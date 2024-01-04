By Tyra Oldham

Tyra Oldham. Photo provided

The holiday season often revolves around spreading joy, love and care to those around us. For caregivers whose daily lives are dedicated to tending to the needs of others, this time can be both rewarding and draining. As we celebrate this season of giving, caregivers must extend that same level of care toward themselves.

There are over 48 million caregivers as reported by AARP in 2015. Consider the number of caregivers today that are reported or underreported especially after COVID. The National Library of Medicine reports, “Family and friends who provide regular care for a sick or dependent individual (“caregivers”) are at increased risk of health-related socioeconomic vulnerabilities (HRSVs)” reported in October 2022. The effects on women are more profound. This article is to inspire caregivers to nurture themselves in order to care for others.

Wish One: Caring for our bodies: Caregivers give their all, often neglecting their physical well-being. This season, the Holiday Wish is to prioritize self-care. Schedule those overdue doctor’s appointments, visit chiropractors, and indulge in massages. A caregiver’s body endures tremendous strain, requiring care and strengthening to continue their invaluable work.

Wish Two: Embrace playfulness: The emotional weight of caregiving can be overwhelming. It’s essential to balance this with playfulness and fun. Finding moments of joy rejuvenates the spirit and supplies a necessary break from the intensity of caregiving responsibilities.

Wish Three: Foster connections: Caregivers can inadvertently isolate themselves in the cocoon of constant care. Making time for friends or engaging with the community is vital. Whether through visits, calls, or attending events, stepping out of the caregiving role allows for meaningful connections with others.

Wish Four: Rediscover passions: Caregiving can overshadow personal goals and passions. This wish encourages rekindling those sidelined aspirations. Rediscovering personal passions revitalizes purpose and nurtures the caregiver’s sense of self amid their dedication to others.

Wish Five: Lean on faith: In the chaos of caregiving, finding solace in faith or spirituality can create immense strength. Embracing prayer, meditation, or connecting with one’s beliefs offers a source of resilience and hope during challenging times.

Acknowledgment and appreciation: A crucial part of this Holiday Care Wish is recognizing caregivers’ relentless efforts. Their commitment to caring for children, spouses, friends, parents, or clients deserves applause. They serve as beacons of support while also needing care themselves.

As airline safety procedures recommend that travelers place their masks on first, caregivers must prioritize self-care before tending to others. The foundation of good care lies in maintaining one’s health to continue the invaluable service of caring for others.

In this season of giving, let’s extend our Holiday Care Wish to caregivers:

Acknowledging their efforts.

Supporting their well-being.

Reminding them they are indispensable in the world of service.

So, to all caregivers out there, here is a resounding “Good Job!” Your care is a shining light in the lives of those you support.

