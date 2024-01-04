By Ailleen Cobbs

The recent Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association’s (GCRA) Annual Gala proved to be a spectacular event, setting the stage for an exciting upcoming year. The annual Gala took place at the Cincinnati Club earlier this month with over 250 guests, including many in the real estate and banking industries.

President Marcus Parrish and 1st VP Felicia Vell present The 2023 Community Builder Award to Executive Director of Housing Opportunies Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati Elizabeth Risch. Photo provided

Stepping into the spotlight was Marcus Parrish, whose vision and leadership promise to usher in a new era for the association. He has not only served in every capacity within this organization, but is also Past Master at St. Johns Lodge #3. He also graduated with a B.S. from the University of Cincinnati and walked across the stage to receive his diploma just hours before the gala. He is a true success story and example of determination and discipline.

In addition to Parrish being installed as President, two ladies will accompany him in continuing to lead the organization forward, which include Felicia Bell as 1st Vice President and Ailleen Cobbs as 2nd Vice President. The new leadership is poised to continue bringing about positive change and exciting opportunities for the association and its members.

One of the evening’s triumphs was the celebration of the flourishing partnership between GCRA and The Port. This successful collaboration has not only strengthened the local real estate landscape, but also paved the way for innovative initiatives which will help shape the housing future in Cincinnati!

Newly installed President Marcus Parrish addresses members for the first time as President. Photo provided Past President Darrick Dansby was awarded a Proclamation from State Senator Catherine Ingram. Photo provided

The year 2023 was a resounding success for GCRA, marking the beginning of a transformative journey under the leadership of Past President Darrick Dansby. The strengthened partnership with The Port, the impactful Black Developers Conference, thanks to The City of Cincinnati and Council Member Reggie Harris, and the relationship with HOME among others such as CMHA and CAA sets a collective enthusiasm for the promising future for 2024.