By Terri Hornbach-Torres,

THT Communications, (on behalf of The Church of the Resurrection MLK Event Committee)

(Cincinnati OH) – Eight members of the Greater Cincinnati community who actively demonstrate their belief in the service and justice philosophy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored at the 22nd annual MLK “Keep the Dream Alive” Ceremony on January 15, 2024, at 3 p.m. The event is organized by The Church of the Resurrection in Bond Hill, but will be held this year at St. Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave. in Rossmoyne, due to construction at the organizer’s location.

Everyone in the Greater Cincinnati community is invited to attend the free event.

Keynote speaker will be Bishop Ennis Tait, senior pastor and founder of the New Beginnings Church of the Living God in Avondale, and community advocate. Courtis Fuller, news anchor and reporter at WLWT, will be the emcee. This year’s theme is “Creating the Beloved Community.”

Bishop Ennis Tait, Keynote Speaker. Photo provided Courtis Fuller, Emcee. Photo provided

The 2024 honorees are:

Celeste Didlick-Davis: Didlick-Davis is an adjunct professor at Miami University. She founded 3 R Development in 2010, became an ordained Baptist associate pastor in 2016, and became president of the Middletown Chapter of the NAACP in 2021.

Celeste Didlick-Davis. Photo provided

Brandon and Ewaniki Hawkins: The Hawkins are co-owners of Soul Palette and co-founders of the C.A.N.V.A.S. Mentoring Program. Their unwavering mission is to teach people how to express themselves creatively, bridge the gap and heal communities, drive the inclusion needle forward, build teams, and empower youth and others through art.

Brandon and Ewaniki Hawkins. Photo provided

Juliet Jackson: Jackson is an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind, selfless individual who volunteers her services to various causes in the community. She responds to calls for emergency assistance to those affected by gun violence, critical illness, or in dire need of a helping hand.

Juliet Jackson. Photo provided

Cleaster W. Mims: Dr. Mims is the founder of the first Marva Collins Preparatory School in the nation and the first African-American owned international boarding school for 4th through 8thgrade students in Ohio. She is an author, political activist, retired teacher, administrator, and chief executive officer.

Dr. Cleaster W. Mims. Photo provided

Shirley Stephens: Stephens is a retired Cincinnati Public School educator, administrator, and innovator who continues to serve students and parents through her non-profit agency Imani Family Center. She assists children and families in underserved communities bridge the gap between home and school.

Shirley Stephens. Photo provided

Chideha Charles Blount Warner: Warner is an International Sports Sciences Association certified Elite Fitness trainer, certified Strength and Fitness trainer, and USA Boxing certified. Warner founded Fitness3K in 2008. His life purpose is fitness and sharing its benefits with others.

Chideha Charles Blount Warner. Photo provided

Trinity Bailey (Youth Award Recipient): Bailey is an aspiring lawyer who currently is a junior at the University of Dayton, majoring in Criminal Justice. She has a passion for volunteering and serving her church and wider community.

Trinity Bailey. Photo provided

The Keep the Dream Alive honorees embody Dr. King’s legacy by following his teachings and contributing to the betterment of the community. Since 2001, 187 community members have been honored with the Keep the Dream Alive award.

This year’s theme was inspired by the following quote by Dr. King: “The aftermath of nonviolence is the creation of the beloved community, so that when the battle is over, a new relationship comes into being between the oppressed and the oppressor.”

For more information, contact the Church of the Resurrection at (513) 242-0400.