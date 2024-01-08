Dear Editor:

In November 2006, 58 percent of Ohio voters approved the Smoke-Free Workplace Act, making Ohio the first Midwestern state and first tobacco‐growing state to institute an indoor smoking ban. The law was amended in 2021 to include “vaping,” or electronic nicotine delivery systems, and further laws restricted sale of these products to all under 21.

If you are a worker in Ohio, these laws have provided the opportunity to work in a healthier environment, as the risks from second-hand smoke and vapor have been eliminated in the workplace. While there was an initial fear of negative impacts on businesses because of these laws, these fears were proven unfounded as studies indicated not only minimal harm from the laws, but in many cases, actual increases in businesses.

The best way to continue to reduce the effects of second-hand smoke and vapor is to quit smoking.

We know it’s easier said than done, however, there are several resources to help you.

Seek support from your family and friends. Talk with your healthcare provider about your desire to quit. Call the Ohio Tobacco QUIT LINE at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). There are support services, including individual and group counseling opportunities in many areas of Ohio.

Look for them at local hospitals and through various non-profit organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the American Lung Association.

As 2023 comes to an end, the beginning of a new year is the most popular time to hit the proverbial “reset” button—an opportunity to refocus goals towards living a healthier and happier lifestyle. For those that choose to make resolutions in the New Year, one common choice is to quit tobacco. Most adults who use tobacco want to quit.

Although the choice to quit tobacco as a New Year’s resolution can be a challenge, having the necessary resources at hand can make 2024 the year you quit for good.

Quitting tobacco is perhaps the single most important change you can make for a healthy lifestyle. It may take several attempts before you are finally nicotine-free. Don’t give up. Keep trying and make use of all the resources at your disposal until you are successful. You can do it!

Tiffany George

Program Manager

All-In Cincinnati Equity Coalition