By Antoinette Moore

Herald Contributor

The holiday rush is over, and it’s time to get back to the grind. As we dive into the new year, let’s ditch the unrealistic resolutions and focus on practical tips for a balanced and successful 2024. Dr. Anita Everett warns that setting unattainable goals can lead to stress and impact mental health negatively. So, here are three game-changing tips that helped me hit a 97.8% success rate in 2023 – and they might just work for you too!

1. Smart Strategy

Start with a strategic plan. List your tasks, prioritize them, and kick unnecessary stress to the curb. Focusing on what truly matters boosts productivity and ensures you achieve your goals without burning out.

2. Master the Art of Saying “No”

Learn to say “no” and stick to your priorities. Whether it’s saving money or conquering a fitness goal, resist distractions that could derail your plans. (Psst, Amazon carts can be dangerous – clear it out now and thank me later!)

3. Accountability Squad

Team up with an accountability partner to set and track goals. Avoid family members; trust me, it doesn’t work (Because you may end up with the family or significant other getting ice cream after the gym like me!). Regular check-ins help you discuss progress, tackle challenges, and celebrate wins. Sharing the journey with someone outside your immediate circle can be a game-changer.

Implementing these three tips means better decision-making, less stress, and a more enjoyable year while still smashing your goals. Forget the pressure and embrace a simplified approach to managing stress – because your success journey should be as enjoyable as the destination. Let’s make 2024 our year to thrive! 2024 hashtag #GoalsCrushed #2024GoalCrushing