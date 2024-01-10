Dear Editor:

With my nursing background I am always looking to live longer. Research shows that people in cities in Delhi, India die eight years earlier because of air pollution. And even in places like Cincinnati, where our air is much cleaner, we learn that we get PFAS, called “forever chemicals” from our air and water.

So what can we do? First educate ourselves and then do what we can in our own lives and in whatever way we can to influence our own friends and also companies.

Large corporations cut down forests to give us our soft toilet paper. They say they have an obligation to their shareholders, and it’s cheaper. Take a minute and a half to consider the documentary: “The Issue with Tissue-A Boreal Love Story.”

What else can we do? Yes, use recycled toilet paper. We can also make our individual contributions. We can buy products in glass or metal containers. And yes it does cost a little more. and so I will eat a few more rice and bean meals or skip a vacation weekend. We can use public transportation, walk, bike and carpool. We can buy and eat locally. We can shop and save money at our many recycle stores. We can vote for people who believe as we do. We can join like minded people like CrowOhio.org or BoldNewDemocracy.org.

As I write this letter, my heart is so happy in the moment, and I am glad to do my part for our children and our grandchildren. Please take time to do what you can. Celebrate each decision you make. Join with Pope Francis and other religious groups seeking climate justice. And remember that together we are a mighty force to help to help ourselves and our planet.

Ruth Kohake

Cincinnati