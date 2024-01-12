By: Taylor Weiter

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash involving a Metro bus in Hyde Park Thursday afternoon, Metro said in a statement.

The Cincinnati Police Department blocked the intersection of Dana Avenue and Duke Creek Road near the ramps to I-71 after a crash involving a Metro bus after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash. Metro said its officials are “cooperating fully” with police.

WCPO is at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

Reposted with permission from WCPO 9 Cincinnati.