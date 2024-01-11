By Shirley D. Easley, M.Ed.

I have always enjoyed reading. As a student, I enjoyed going to the school library and listening to the librarian read books aloud to us. I’d sit on the carpet and imagine I was one of the characters in the books she read. After the librarian read, we had an opportunity to check out and take home books to read for the week. I’d always select the books the librarian read to us.

When I was in the 4th or 5th grade in Cincinnati Public Schools, I remember attending our school book fair. I didn’t have money to buy anything, but I enjoyed wandering around looking at all the book fair had to offer.

The school librarian said, “Shirley, if you could choose any books at the book fair, which books would you choose?” She must have observed me looking sad and wandering around in and out of aisles. I gave her two titles, “Dear Mr. Henshaw” and “The Luckiest Girl,” both written by Beverly Clearly.

She handed me both books, I was grateful and excited! I still have those same books in my home library. Even though I am thankful for this gesture, I wonder what books I would have chosen if there were books that had characters that looked like me. It is no surprise that the books that existed at the school book fair then were mostly geared toward White elementary students and thus was all from which I could choose.

Now many years later I am an elementary public school teacher. I have a variety of diverse children’s literature picture books in my classroom. I made it my mission to make my classroom inviting for all students. As such, I was eager to attend a professional development on diverse children’s literature.

The invitation came a few months ago from one of my former student teachers, who invited me to the early Saturday morning session. During the session one of the attendees, a White woman, asked a question about what she was currently reading with her class. She asked, “Is it okay to still read the book ‘Little Black Sambo’?”

I almost fell to the floor! I was seated in the back of the room and could see everyone’s facial expressions. Up front was an African American woman librarian who responded, “I can’t believe you just said that?! Out of all the books you could read to students you mention ‘Little Black Sambo’?”

I agreed wholeheartedly with this. An awkwardness filled the room and not surprisingly, after that interaction, the facilitator gave us a break. During the break I approached the White female teacher and offered to help her diversify her children’s book selection. I requested that she stop reading the “Little Black Sambo” book to students especially as she teaches kindergarten at an urban public school where she teaches predominately Black and Brown students.

I thought about her comment all weekend long. When I returned to my classroom the following week, I grabbed as many culturally relevant picture books and filled a bag to give to her. No teacher in an urban, suburban or rural public school should ever feel it is okay to read “Little Black Sambo.” Just Google it! You will see what I’m talking about.

Let me provide some historical background regarding the book. “The Story of Little Black Sambo” was written by Helen Bannerman, born in 1863 in Edinburg, Scotland. She married William Bannerman in 1889. She and her family lived in India where her husband practiced medicine.

Helen wrote the book for her daughters, and it was published in London in 1899. And a year later it was published in the U.S. The book was popular during its time and often praised by teachers and librarians. In fact, it was in circulation through the 1960s.

I have read the book myself, and what is problematic are the illustrations. The illustrations portray Black folks unpleasantly. I don’t know anyone that looks like the characters portrayed in the book.

After this experience, I reflected and thought about how many other teachers within my school district and beyond read racially offensive text to students of color. Even some of the curriculum districts select for us to teach students are questionable. If this White teacher has been getting away with reading these racially insensitive picture books to students over the years, then how many other teachers are doing the same

Rather than “mean muggin’” her and rolling my eyes every time I saw her, the best approach was to provide her with resources she could use to appropriately teach her classroom filled with diverse students. After handing her the bag of books, I offered to do a book audit. While this has yet to happen, I’ll continuously give her culturally relevant books for the Black and Brown students in her classroom. I feel compelled to work with her to change the problem into a solution that strives for student academic achievement.