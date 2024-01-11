By Cody Hefner

Freedom Center

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center announced that Obama Foundation executive Dr. Adren Wilson will keynote its 2024 King Legacy Celebration. The annual celebration of the life and leadership of Civil Rights icon Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feature Dr. Wilson’s inspiring call to action.

The 2024 King Legacy Celebration is Monday, January 15, at 8:30 a.m. at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Tickets are available now.

Dr. Adren Wilson is the Vice President of Youth Opportunity Programs and Executive Director of the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

The national call to action initiative build safe and supportive communities where boys and young men of color have more transparent and equitable pathways to opportunity. Dr. Wilson is driving this work forward in his role, leveraging local leaders, nonprofits, corporations, philanthropy and residents to lead sustainable change at the community level. He will bring that spirit and message of youth-driven, community-up change to the Freedom Center’s King Legacy Celebration and its 2024 theme of Advocacy and Action.

“Dr. King showed us that true change, though it may be codified at the national level, starts at the local level, right here in our communities,” said Woodrow Keown Jr., president/COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “In 2024, we know that the talent and courageous action of the younger generation, who stand on the shoulders of Dr. King and his allies, are instrumental in driving significant social change. This generation of conductors is growing up in an era of greater visibility to and participation in government. It demands greater accountability from the nation of liberty and justice for all. Nobody knows that better than Dr. Wilson, who leads this critical initiative to engage youth in their communities so that groundswell carries today’s issues to Capitol Hill and the White House.”

The King Legacy Celebration will include a continental breakfast and an opportunity for fellowship before the program begins. Doors open at 8 a.m. with performances and the keynote presentation at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets for the King Legacy Celebration at $50 for the in-person program or $25 for livestream access. Discounted tickets are available for Freedom Center Members at $40 for the in-person program or $20 for livestream access. Tickets are available at freedomcenter.org/klc24.